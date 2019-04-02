First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. 7,078,103 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

