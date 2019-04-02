First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $478,000 Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Danaher were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 149,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,857,000 after acquiring an additional 506,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,082,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $2,262,502.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $576,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,150 shares of company stock worth $23,279,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,241. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

