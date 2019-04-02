First Community Bankshares (FCBC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $33.68 on Friday. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $523.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.66.
First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter.
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
