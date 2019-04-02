First Community Bankshares (FCBC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $33.68 on Friday. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $523.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.66.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

