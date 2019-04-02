First American Bank Raises Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

In related news, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $298,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,552.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $1,389,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,700 shares of company stock worth $5,032,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $92.83. 27,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,537. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First American Bank Raises Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/first-american-bank-raises-holdings-in-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-spr.html.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.