First American Bank Buys 1,392 Shares of IBM (IBM)

First American Bank increased its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,159,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after buying an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 9.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 456,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,056,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 216,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 67,055 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in IBM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 184,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IBM by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $272,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $1,807,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.17. The company had a trading volume of 90,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,941. IBM has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $162.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IBM to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on IBM in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

