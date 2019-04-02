First American Bank Boosts Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,002.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 336,421 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

APD stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.01. 131,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,284. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $192.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

