First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes $597,000 Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 386,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 77,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,191,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,811 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Itau BBA Securities cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

AMX opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.40. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

