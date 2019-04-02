First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $570,000 Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,608 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,261 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $99,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,961.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.38. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $589.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.88 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

