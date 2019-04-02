Firecoin Price Reaches $1.34 on Exchanges (FIRE)

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Firecoin has a market cap of $131,851.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Firecoin has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.02594787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00467907 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00020337 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00021997 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00015166 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00039071 BTC.

Firecoin Profile

Firecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Firecoin Coin Trading

Firecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

