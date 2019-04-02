FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Amino Technologies (AMO)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Get Amino Technologies alerts:

LON:AMO opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.29) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.82. Amino Technologies has a one year low of GBX 77.51 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 220.90 ($2.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 5.64 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Amino Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.68. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Amino Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Amino Technologies Company Profile

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Amino Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amino Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.