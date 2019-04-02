Financial Survey: TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) & First National Bank Alaska (FBAK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TriCo Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 24.62% 10.47% 1.24% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $277.50 million 4.35 $68.32 million $2.69 14.74 First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A $41.40 million N/A N/A

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats First National Bank Alaska on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 69 traditional branches, 9 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. TriCo Bancshares was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and money market deposits; cash management, safe deposit, and merchant services; and loans for stability and growth. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 29 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

