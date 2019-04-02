Financial Review: COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE) and NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NMCI)

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) and NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NASDAQ:NMCI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for COSTAMARE INC/SH and NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COSTAMARE INC/SH 0 1 1 0 2.50 NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT 0 0 1 0 3.00

COSTAMARE INC/SH currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.27%. Given NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT is more favorable than COSTAMARE INC/SH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COSTAMARE INC/SH and NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COSTAMARE INC/SH $380.40 million 1.59 $81.70 million $0.42 12.79 NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT $133.92 million 0.60 $12.70 million $0.53 4.40

COSTAMARE INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT. NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COSTAMARE INC/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares COSTAMARE INC/SH and NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COSTAMARE INC/SH 17.68% 4.75% 2.51% NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of COSTAMARE INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

COSTAMARE INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT does not pay a dividend. COSTAMARE INC/SH pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

COSTAMARE INC/SH beats NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 23, 2018, it had a fleet of 71 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 466,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 462,000 TEU; and 1 new build vessel of 3,800 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers Inc. owns and operates containers. The company is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

