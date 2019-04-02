Financial Comparison: Merriman (MERR) vs. Navient (NAVI)

Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Navient pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Merriman does not pay a dividend. Navient pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

96.3% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Merriman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Navient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Merriman and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merriman N/A N/A N/A Navient 7.04% 14.08% 0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Merriman and Navient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 0 2 4 0 2.67

Navient has a consensus target price of $15.15, suggesting a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Navient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than Merriman.

Volatility and Risk

Merriman has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merriman and Navient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navient $5.61 billion 0.53 $395.00 million $2.09 5.79

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Summary

Navient beats Merriman on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merriman

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans; and originates private education refinance loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education, financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

