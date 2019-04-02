Financial Comparison: Cellcom Israel (CEL) and Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) and Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Millicom International Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -1.65% -3.81% -0.96% Millicom International Cellular -0.18% 0.91% 0.29%

7.5% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Millicom International Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cellcom Israel and Millicom International Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Millicom International Cellular 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Millicom International Cellular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $984.00 million 0.51 -$17.00 million N/A N/A Millicom International Cellular $4.07 billion 1.53 -$10.00 million $0.29 212.79

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cellcom Israel does not pay a dividend. Millicom International Cellular pays out 910.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Cellcom Israel on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup and content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers and telecommunications operators. Additionally, the company offers Internet infrastructure and connectivity, international calling, landline telephony, operator, teleconferencing, and international long distance services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10.6 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. It also fixed services, including broadband, fixed voice, and pay-TV to residential consumers; and mobile, fixed, and value-added services to large, small, and medium businesses, as well as governmental entities As of December 31, 2018, the company served 48.3 million business-to-consumer mobile customers; and 4.1 million connected homes. It markets its products and services under Tigo and Tigo Business brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

