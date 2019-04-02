Financial Analysis: Translate Bio (TBIO) versus The Competition

Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Translate Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Translate Bio alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Translate Bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Translate Bio Competitors 819 2740 6004 256 2.58

Translate Bio presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 78.15%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.22%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio N/A N/A N/A Translate Bio Competitors -5,144.58% -73.24% -27.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Translate Bio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $1.42 million -$97.39 million -3.51 Translate Bio Competitors $897.67 million $190.91 million -0.93

Translate Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Translate Bio beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.