Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,121 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,422,000 after buying an additional 349,342 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

