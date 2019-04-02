Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $301,000 Holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,675,000 after purchasing an additional 141,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,675,000 after buying an additional 141,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,755,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $19,746,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 151,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In related news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $61,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,449,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $927,364. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.44 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.53. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 344.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

