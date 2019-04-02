Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Under Armour Inc (UA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Under Armour news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $453,084.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 362,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

