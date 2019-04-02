Filo Mining (FIL) PT Set at C$4.75 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of FIL opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.69.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -0.399999973221759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

