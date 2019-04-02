Ferro (FOE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Ferro in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ferro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.83 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. Ferro has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 3,175.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 428,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 415,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,577,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after buying an additional 115,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,577,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after buying an additional 115,275 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

