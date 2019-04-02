Ferro (FOE) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ferro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.83 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Ferro in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.96.

Ferro stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Ferro has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Ferro had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 7,419 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $154,537.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,107 shares in the company, valued at $689,618.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ferro by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 56,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $11,016,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

