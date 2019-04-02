Ferrari (RACE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ferrari from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $112.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.66.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $135.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $149.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Ferrari had a return on equity of 58.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $964.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1677 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

