FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Reduced by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in FedEx by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $43,885,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $525,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $5,623,582 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.94 and a 52-week high of $266.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

