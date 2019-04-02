FCA Corp TX Buys Shares of 4,000 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

FCA Corp TX bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $1,792,128.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,255,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $374,573.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,374 shares of company stock worth $5,117,732. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. B. Riley cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/fca-corp-tx-buys-shares-of-4000-national-retail-properties-inc-nnn.html.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It also acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.