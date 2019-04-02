Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Fair Isaac by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $272.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $162.58 and a 12-month high of $276.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $1,894,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.84, for a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,388 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,447 shares of company stock worth $14,406,862. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/fair-isaac-co-fico-shares-sold-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.