F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 140.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2,009.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $643,742.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $450,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,402 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $161.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.39 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 40.12%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.87.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

