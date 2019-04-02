Evergy (EVRG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,503,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075,097 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $425,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 38.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,483,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 56.7% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. Evergy has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Hawley bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,815.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,632 shares of company stock worth $781,994 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

