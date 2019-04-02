Euronav (EURN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on Euronav and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. DNB Markets upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Euronav and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.61.

EURN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 534,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.79. Euronav has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.76 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. Equities analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

