Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETH. Raymond James cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.75 to $18.45 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.66 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,714,000 after acquiring an additional 223,282 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 177,670 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 452,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

