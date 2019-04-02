Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) Given $16.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Escalade an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Escalade stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,590. The company has a market cap of $161.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.15. Escalade has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Escalade had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Escalade will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Escalade by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 149,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 478,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Escalade by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 28.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

