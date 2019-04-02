Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares of eGain Corp (EGAN) Stock

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $52,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,581.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 28th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $55,350.00.
- On Friday, February 8th, Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $38,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 30th, Eric Smit sold 1,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $7,140.00.
EGAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 207,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,447. The stock has a market cap of $287.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51. eGain Corp has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $19.05.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in eGain by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in eGain by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in eGain by 26.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in eGain in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
