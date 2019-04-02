Equity Residential (EQR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.88

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 1445704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $34,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gerald A. Spector sold 12,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $970,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,803 shares of company stock valued at $19,724,549. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Equity Residential (EQR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.88” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/equity-residential-eqr-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-75-88.html.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.