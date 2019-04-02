Equinix (EQIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $461.75

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $461.75 and last traded at $460.44, with a volume of 480466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $456.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.60.

Get Equinix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.02, for a total value of $111,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.97, for a total transaction of $2,151,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,263 shares of company stock worth $11,593,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equinix by 315.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 594,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,152.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 364,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,813,000 after purchasing an additional 335,456 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,161,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 218,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,617,000 after buying an additional 183,479 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/equinix-eqix-hits-new-1-year-high-at-461-75.html.

About Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.