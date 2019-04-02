EOS 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.43 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $4.23 billion and approximately $3.43 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $4.66 or 0.00098576 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, C2CX, Neraex and RightBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000673 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000376 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,006,245,120 coins and its circulating supply is 906,245,118 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Koinex, C2CX, Huobi, BigONE, Bit-Z, Rfinex, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, ChaoEX, CPDAX, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, Cryptomate, IDCM, CoinBene, Neraex, Binance, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, BCEX, Zebpay, CoinEx, Exmo, Bitbns, WazirX, CoinTiger, Fatbtc, DigiFinex, LBank, COSS, Kucoin, Hotbit, BitMart, ABCC, Tidex, YoBit, Coinbe, Kuna, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Gate.io, RightBTC, Poloniex, Coinrail, Upbit, Ovis, BtcTrade.im, Cobinhood, Livecoin, EXX, ZB.COM, Coinone, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, IDAX, Bitfinex, BitFlip, QBTC, Tidebit, Coinsuper, OEX, Mercatox, Liqui, DOBI trade, OKEx, Bibox, Bilaxy, Coindeal, Exrates and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

