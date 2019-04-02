Energy Focus (EFOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.73.
About Energy Focus
