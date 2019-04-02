Endeavour Silver (EXK) vs. Timberline Resources (TLRS) Financial Survey

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Endeavour Silver has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver -8.29% -5.70% -4.71% Timberline Resources N/A -14.32% -13.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Timberline Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $150.51 million 2.11 -$12.44 million ($0.09) -26.89 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$5.05 million N/A N/A

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavour Silver.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Endeavour Silver and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 1 3 0 2.75 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Timberline Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company also has interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

