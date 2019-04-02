Emerson Electric (EMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Emerson is well positioned to benefit from favorable global industrial end markets, as its core businesses hold dominant positions in markets tied to energy efficiency and infrastructure spending. The company expects that growing Maintenance, Repair and Operations projects and stronger air conditioning demand will boost its revenues in the quarters ahead. This, along with cost-reduction moves, lower corporate taxes and greater operational efficacy will drive its profitability. In the past three months, Emerson's shares have outperformed the industry. Moving ahead, the company intends to provide higher returns on the back of stronger free cash flow generation. Also, analysts have become increasingly bullish on the company in the past 60 days.”

EMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

