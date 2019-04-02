Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $71.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 27,725 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $1,631,061.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,478,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,968,741.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 3,043 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $176,828.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,132 shares of company stock worth $3,411,113 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,108.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,518.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.