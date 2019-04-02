EmberCoin Trading Up 115.4% Over Last Week (EMB)

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One EmberCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, EmberCoin has traded 115.4% higher against the dollar. EmberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EmberCoin (CRYPTO:EMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2016. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. The official website for EmberCoin is www.embercoin.io . EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EmberCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmberCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

