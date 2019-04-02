Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Given $13.20 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the six analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Element Solutions’ rating score has declined by 39.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.20 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Element Solutions an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

In other Element Solutions news, insider Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 40,451,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $474,091,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019.

