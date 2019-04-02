Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,884,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.49% of Electronics For Imaging worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,535,000 after buying an additional 58,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,535,000 after buying an additional 58,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,054,000 after buying an additional 165,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 13.9% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 562,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after buying an additional 68,501 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Electronics For Imaging in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronics For Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.16.

Electronics For Imaging stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,383.00 and a beta of 1.09. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

