Elastic (ESTC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $107,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $5,916,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,796,322 shares of company stock valued at $149,306,510.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenspring Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $256,206,000. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,072,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,499,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,012,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.