ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Tops $0.0422 on Top Exchanges

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $758,365.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00413698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.01560869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00233123 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003143 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.