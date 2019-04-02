Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

EIGR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. 52,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,843. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $285.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

