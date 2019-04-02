Ehi Car Services Ltd (EHIC) Stake Decreased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in Ehi Car Services Ltd (NYSE:EHIC) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ehi Car Services were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ehi Car Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ehi Car Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ehi Car Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 423,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ehi Car Services by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 569,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 313,778 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ehi Car Services by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 729,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 114,564 shares during the period. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHIC stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Ehi Car Services Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rental and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-drive car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events.

