Edgewater Technology (ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Edgewater Technology (NYSE:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Edgewater Technology alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edgewater Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

ALYA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 1,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,287. Edgewater Technology has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Edgewater Technology (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edgewater Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Edgewater Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Edgewater Technology

Alithya Group Inc provides information technology and management consulting services. The company's services include strategic direction, such as strategic planning, strategic information technology planning, strategic alignment, organizational management, and program evaluation; and architecture that includes enterprise, business, information, applications, technology, security, and solutions architecture services.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewater Technology (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.