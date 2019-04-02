Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $5.44 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

