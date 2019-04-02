Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,183. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

