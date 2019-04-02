Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (EVLMC) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of EVLMC stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $100.06.

