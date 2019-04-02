easyJet (EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,130 by Analysts at Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,130 ($14.77) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. HSBC set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Commerzbank initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,347.48 ($17.61).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 999.79 ($13.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63). The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

